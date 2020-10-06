If you notice any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, seek emergency medical care immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face.
This list doesn’t include all possible symptoms. Call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Source: Centers for Disease Control
