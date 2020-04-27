A fifth Rock County resident has died from COVID-19.
The death occurred Sunday, according to data presented on the Rock County Health Department's website.
The county had gone without a COVID-19 death since the one reported April 14.
The city of Janesville announced the fifth death during its live, online emergency operations center briefing Monday morning.
“If you’re not wearing your mask based on five deaths, you should, and I don’t mean to scare everybody, but we have got to minimize the spread of this virus,” Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said during the briefing. Rhodes is chief of the Janesville Fire Department and therefore also the chief of the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
Also Monday, the county health department reported 164 positive tests for COVID-19 since officials began keeping track. That’s an increase of 44 cases since the last report, on Friday.
More people are being tested than previously, which likely accounts for larger-than-previous increases over the past week.
An additional 46 county residents probably have contracted COVID-19, but their tests were inconclusive, or they were not tested but doctors believe they have the disease based on symptoms, according to information posted on the health department’s website.
The health department reports 24 Rock County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
The department is recording a person as recovered if it has been 30 days since the person tested positive and she or he has reported no symptoms to a public health nurse for at least 72 hours.
