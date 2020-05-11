Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2.
Older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms often include a cough or shortness of breath and may also include fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.
How does the virus spread?
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person: Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) Through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks The virus may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. It may be possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their face.
Source: https://wedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/COVID-19-General-Guidelines.pdf
