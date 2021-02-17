After conducting direct outreach to all veterans over age 70, the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Veterans who are 65 and older.
The Madison VA is conducting direct outreach to veterans 65 and older to schedule appointments and will expand outreach to additional categories of Veterans as supply allows. Once contacted, veterans can schedule their appointments at the Madison VA Hospital, and the Beaver Dam, Janesville, and Rockford Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). The hospital is also exploring additional community vaccination locations to promote access.
“We are committed to ensuring all Veterans have access to the vaccine and are excited to be able to expand access to this next cohort of Veterans” said John Rohrer, Hospital Director.
Veterans who are 64 years or younger can sign up for vaccine updates and indicate their vaccine interest at www.va.gov.
The Madison VA is also encouraging all Veterans to ensure they have an accurate email and phone number on file with the Madison VA. Veterans. Veterans can update their phone and email information by calling the hospital and updating their information through our eligibility staff (608) 256-1901 x17038.
For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.
