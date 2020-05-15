Any individual found to be in violation of the Rock County Safer at Home Order should not be arrested, detained or otherwise referred for criminal prosecution. Instead, individuals may be issued a citation under section 6.111(3) of the Rock County Code of Ordinances. The penalty for any citation issued under this section is $30 for the first offense, $50 for the second offense and $200 for third or any offense following.
That is the guidance and direction being given to Rock County agencies. Specifically, this comes from the Rock County Public Health Department, Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary and Rock County Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee.
Also, “Law enforcement should continue to engage in education and share information with the public as the primary means of obtaining voluntary participation with the Rock County Safer at Home Order.”
A news release was issued by the county on May 14.
