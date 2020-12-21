Wisconsin began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it for emergency use on December 11. The first shipments of vaccine arrived in Wisconsin on Monday, December 14, with the first vaccinations occurring that afternoon.
On December 18, the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for emergency use in individuals 18 years of age and older to prevent COVID 19 and the first shipment is expected to arrive in Wisconsin soon.
As of end of the day on Dec. 20, the state’s vaccine data are as follows:
- 84,825 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 100,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin
- 10,358 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, including 10,358 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech
