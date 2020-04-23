While it’s true that we’re all safer at home, that isn’t always an option for many. Our essential workforce has allowed for necessary resources and services to continue to be provided to our community during this COVID-19 pandemic, but they risk exposure to the virus each day they leave home for work. Here are some ways essential workers can help keep themselves and their families’ safe, both physically and mentally.
At work:
- Keep personal items away from work areas and others to reduce potential contamination.
- Physically distance yourself from others during work and breaks.
- Check in with yourself and others. Your well-being is important, so don’t hesitate to seek out help. Helping each other is how we will all get through this.
- Wash your hands often.
At home:
- Keep germs out of your home. Before you enter your home, follow these steps:
- Have a pair of house shoes by the door to change into, and set up a place to isolate any items that cannot be washed and you do not want to bring indoors.
- Immediately remove your clothing and place it in a specially designated hamper by the door. Use a garbage bag to line the hamper, and wash the clothes immediately when you get inside using the warmest water temperature recommended on the clothing label.
- Wash or sanitize your hands and wipe down your phone.
- Some health care professionals suggest showering immediately upon returning home, as well, to make sure no dangerous germs are still on your body.
- Meet your basics needs and take breaks. Be sure to eat, drink water, and sleep regularly.
- Monitor your health. Monitor yourself for any symptoms of COVID-19 and take your temperature twice per day. If you have a fever or are not feeling well, please do not go to work.
