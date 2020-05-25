Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Janesville has made the difficult decision to not operate Rockport Pool and Palmer Wading Pool for the 2020 summer season.
A news release from the city states the decision to not open is being made in the best interest of public safety after monitoring the situation and consideration to best practices and safety guidelines for swimming pools made available by the State through the WEDC, as well as the CDC.
At this time, Lions Beach, Riverside Park Splash Pad, and “The Bubbler” at the Town Square will remain closed.
