Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers’ video message today launched the Office of Children's Mental Health’s Feelings Thermometer to help families feel better during these stressful times.
The Feelings Thermometer is a visual tool to post on the refrigerator that helps everyone — from kids to adults— measure how they are doing emotionally with tips on how to shift your mood from angry to calm. Research tells us that just identifying a calming activity can reduce anxiety.
For more information click here.
