Feelings thermometer

Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers’ video message today launched the Office of Children's Mental Health’s Feelings Thermometer to help families feel better during these stressful times.

The Feelings Thermometer is a visual tool to post on the refrigerator that helps everyone — from kids to adults— measure how they are doing emotionally with tips on how to shift your mood from angry to calm. Research tells us that just identifying a calming activity can reduce anxiety.

For more information click here.

