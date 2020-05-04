The Milton citywide rummage sale that takes place the first Saturday in June is postponed until further notice.
Latest News
- Steil advises reopening with localized, data-driven approach
- What AP Gov students are researching
- New normal: virtual learning and special education
- Touching: equestrians and an owl visit Milton Senior Living
- The man behind the masks
- Basketball: Campion, Collins set to reconnect at Stevens Point
- Golf: Knudsen, seniors will be eligible for 2021
- Milton honors spring athletes with #BeTheLightWI
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Wisconsin’s pandemic past offers clues to its coronavirus future
- DeForest man faces charge of posting nude photos without consent
- A statement from St. Elizabeth's in Janesville
- Notable business man dies
- Waunakee grad joins ESPN
- City Looks Salon to close doors for good
- Rock County encourages continue taking preventative steps
- Wetmore Park splash pad set to open next summer
- The man behind the masks
- Milton House hit by virus' impact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.