Face masks required in Dane County starting July 13

Dane County residents and visitors will need to mask up in public starting next week to help curb the COVID-19 spread.
Public Health Madison & Dane County issued the new order. People over the age of 5 will be required to wear masks in any enclosed buildings, health care clinics and hospitals, waiting in line, on public transportation, and when visiting other people's homes. Exceptions are made while eating at a restaurant and while people are home with family members.
"Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house," Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said.
Full order at https://publichealthmdc.com/news/public-health-madison-dane-county-releases-new-orders-requiring-face-coverings
People who have physical, mental, or developmental conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the order.
Dane County public health officials say that medical-grade surgical masks or N95 respirators are not necessary and people can cover their faces with a bandana or scarf.
Although not required, health officials highly encourage face masks for kids ages 2-4.
Dane County reported 2,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A record-breaking number of new cases-738-were reported in the state on July 4.
Dane County had the third highest COVID-19 positive cases in the state, following behind Milwaukee and Brown Counties.
Public health officials report that people of color in Dane County have experienced racism and discrimination in public when wearing face masks in public. Heinrich said this was unacceptable.
"It is on every person in our county to do better," Heinrich said. "People should assume that everyone wearing a mask is doing it to protect you and themselves. If someone is not wearing a mask, assume that they are genuinely not able to do so."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said masks and social distancing were the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It's imperative we take this step now to try and slow the march of COVID-19 through our community. Nothing that's happening right now is easy, or normal, but it's what we must do--come together as a community and put everything we have into keeping one another safe," Parisi said.
Officials said information on how to get free face masks will be provided on the Dane County website soon.
The state is also boosting efforts by sending more than 2 million face masks and more than 4,200 infrared thermometers to Wisconsin K-12 public and private schools.
Dane County also has set down new rules last week after it found a majority of positive cases in people age 20-29. Public health officials found 48% of those positive cases who were interviewed attended a gathering, party or meeting with people from outside their household and 35% visited a bar.
On July 2, Dane County issued new restrictions, limiting restaurants back to 25 percent indoor capacity and only allowing bars to operate takeout or patio service. Limiting indoor gathers to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less, were also part of the new order.
