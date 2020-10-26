Eight students and three staff members have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Milton School District COVID-19 Dashboard updated Oct. 22.
Superintendent Rich Dahman told the school board on Monday that the dashboard will now be updated weekly instead of once every two weeks.
The dashboard also has begun identifying “close contacts” outside of school district buildings/events, who have been instructed to quarantine.
“Close contacts” are people who had physical contact with someone who tested positive or were within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 or more cumulative minutes in a day.
Dahman pointed out the number of close contacts outside of school is higher than the number of close contacts in school.
According to the dashboard, 54 students had close contacts at school and 98 students had close contacts outside of school. For staff, the number of close contacts is eight and the same inside and outside school.
Looking at the numbers, Dahman said, “I think it does reinforce that our school staff and our students in school are doing an outstanding job of following our safety protocols, maintaining that 6 feet of social distancing as much as possible, wearing their face coverings.”
He encouraged students and staff to follow the safety protocols when they’re out in the community.
Responding to a question of how the school district is informed of close contacts in the community, he said, “We really are relying on families being up front with us about someone needing to be quarantined.”
He said families are expected to contact the school to say how long students are going to be out and why.
The dashboard is available on the district’s Milton Forward & COVID-19 webpage (https://sites.google.com/milton.k12.wi.us/milton-forward/home).
COVID-19 by school district boundaries
Dahman said the school district also keeps an eye on the Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools.
These are not the number of students or staff members, but people who live within the school district boundary, he said.
Numbers updated on Monday show the estimated number of active cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people is 133.95.
The cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 is 541.
“Now, you can see those rates going up for every district across Rock County, but rising pretty quickly for our school district,” he said. That, too, he said shows the community spread.
Staffing
In addition to looking at what’s going on in the schools and in the community, Dahman said school district administrators look at the ability to staff schools.
“We’re continuing to have staff out with illness and as close contacts,” he said. “Sometimes we’ve allowed to work staff at home (if they’re able and we’re not able to get a substitute). It’s not an ideal situation but it’s something that allows us to continue to operate.”
Ultimately, he said, “Our preference would be to continue to allow that onsite instruction as an option.”
Holiday considerations
At the Oct. 12 school board meeting, Dahman said the Rock County Department of Public Health recommends every school district consider providing information to families regarding the importance of minimizing travel and interactions as much as possible during holiday breaks.
He said school districts also are asked to consider if there’s a need to go fully virtual for some or all schools at some point over the holidays
“They’re not saying district should do this,” he emphasized. “They’re saying school boards and school districts should consider it and make a decision based on their local situation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.