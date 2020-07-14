Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said reasons for doing the best job possible when it comes to practicing social distancing and really all of the safety mitigations (including wearing masks) is twofold.
“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to limit the possibility that someone gets infected (with COVID-19),” he said.
“The other piece of that is if there is an infection or an outbreak, the better job that we do of social distancing, the less likely it is that we will need to close down an entire school or the entire district.”
If someone tests positive (student or staff), Dahman said “that doesn’t mean the entire school or the entire district would necessarily be closed down.”
The fewer people that have been in contact with an individual over the 48 hours before they start to have symptoms, he said “the less likely it is that the we would need to close.”
There’s not a certain number of positive numbers that would close a school district, he said.
“It really depends on where someone who tests positive has been, who they have been in contact with, how long they have been in contact with them,” he said.
Specifically, he said public health officials will look at who has been in close clinical contact with that person (shook hands, hugged, high-fived) or who has been within 6 feet of that person for 15 minutes indoors.
