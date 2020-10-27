Earlier this month, the Badger Conference postponed all conference play for the 2020-21 winter sports season, but left the door open for teams to play a non-conference schedule.
Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said winter athletics and activities will be on the Nov. 9 school board agenda.
“We want a little bit more time to see where trends are,” he said at Monday’s school board meeting.
At this point, Dahman said the county is providing input but leaving it up to individual school districts if they want to have winter athletics and activities.
He shared information from an Oct. 21 memo from Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval to Rock County school administrators.
Based on the current COVID-19 conditions in Rock County and the fact that sports are transitioning indoors, it is recommended that competitive sports where athletes cannot physically distance do not take place at this time.
These recommendations are consistent with overall school classroom recommendations and the Rock County COVID-19 School Sports & Extra Curricular Activity Guidance.
If you decide that competitive sports will occur in your schools, we would recommend that student athletes not attend schools in-person, if feasible, in order to limit the potential spread of the virus within classroom settings.
Rock County Department of Public Health memo also shared mid-October numbers:
Covid-19 % Positivity: 15.9%
Covid-19 Rate/100,000 Population: 804
Covid-19 Hospital In-Patients: 29
Contact Tracing Capabilities: 51%
Patients Seeking Covid-19 Care Weekly: 213
A multi-page document from the county outlines the best ways to mitigate risk in different activities. WIAA also offers guidelines for individual sports to mitigate risk and a study that says fall sports did not increase COVID-19 cases.
