Gov. Tony Evers on Oct. 6 directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy.
Many, including child cares, schools, colleges, health care, human services, public infrastructure, state and local government (including polling places), churches and political rallies are exempt. See the full list here.
This directive is effective at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, and will remain in effect until Nov. 6. It applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events.
A Frequently Asked Questions document is available here.
“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”
Earlier today, the governor announced an additional $100 million in support for Wisconsin's small businesses, including lodging, event venues and others in the tourism industry, who are struggling in the wake of the pandemic without additional federal supports.
“The unfortunate reality is this: the disease activity level of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is so high that going to a gathering puts you at very high risk of exposure,” said Palm. “We know gatherings are a key way this virus spreads, so we must act to limit indoor gatherings to stop the spread, reduce illness, and save lives.”
Tuesday, DHS reported an increase of 2,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 18 new deaths, and the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 2,346 up from 836 one month ago.
According to DHS’ Disease Activity dashboard and as of Sept. 30, 2020, 45 of Wisconsin counties meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level, which means that there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 people in that county. All other counties reported high case activity levels.
That means Wisconsinites should assume they will likely be exposed to the virus if they leave home and should practice all safety precautions.
Wisconsinites should take the following steps to stay safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home whenever possible;
- Wear a mask;
- Wash your hands frequently;
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested;
- Get the flu shot to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Challenge misinformation and talk to friends and families about the importance of these safety precautions.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. Follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.