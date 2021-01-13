Employees of Blackhawk Technical College started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Beloit Health System this week, according to a news release from BTC sent Wednesday.
According to vaccine prioritization guidelines from the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC), Blackhawk employees are included in Phase 1A .
The college is a member of the Vaccination Advisory Committee in Rock County. In cooperation with the county's Public Health Department, the news release says the college plans to open a community-wide vaccination clinic, which could open later this month.
“From the beginning, it has been our sincere desire to be a part of the solution in our COVID-19 response. This fall, the community-wide testing site at Blackhawk administered about 5,000 tests, and we continue to offer our employees and students a take-home test option,” said Tracy Pierner, president of Blackhawk Technical College.
The college has a team of COVID-19 investigators whose work helps prevent COVID-19 on campus. The investigators follow up on reported exposures as well as positive cases. They perform internal contact tracing in cooperation with area health departments and oversee sanitization protocols.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety of the Blackhawk community. We are truly grateful for our partnership with Beloit Health System to enable us to advance our pandemic response by providing vaccinations for our employees who are training the next generation of frontline workers,” continued Pierner.
