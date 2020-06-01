The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on May 27 released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for April 2020.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:
Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin's 12 metro areas over the month and over the year. Unemployment rates for April range from 11.8% in Madison to 17% in Janesville-Beloit
Municipalities: Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin's 34 largest cities over the month and over the year. Unemployment rates range from 9.9% in Fitchburg to 21.1% in Superior.
Counties: Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin's 72 counties over the month and over the year. Rates range from 9.7% in Lafayette to 26.2% in Iron and Menominee.
The data included can be accessed at WisConomy.com/
