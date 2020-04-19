Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.