Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Rock County, communities are relying on one another to ensure service provision during this time. The City of Janesville has entered into a Mutual Aid Agreement with the City of Edgerton in case their community requires staff support in their Utility Department.
Because the City of Janesville has a larger amount of staff in their Water and Wastewater Utilities, Janesville could provide staff to Edgerton if they see a reduction in their limited staff for any reason.
