The 46th annual Arts and Crafts on the Lawn on the Milton House grounds has been canceled. It had been scheduled for August. The Milton Historical Society announced the are no plans to hold the event in a different format in 2020.
“Out of abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, the Milton Historical Society Board of Directors voted unanimously (July 8) to cancel the event for this year,” stated a Milton Historical Society news release. “This difficult decision was not made lightly, and the board of directors understands the impact that not holding this event will have on the vendors who exhibit at the show, other organizations, local businesses and the community at large. The board feels that doing what is in the best interest of the health and safety of all involved with the event was the responsible decision to make.”
Milton Historical Society Executive Director Keighton Klos, in the news release said: “The board and staff are obviously disappointed that this decision had to be made, but with the constantly changing landscape of health recommendations relating to COVID-19, we feel that it was the right decision.
“We are looking forward to coming up with alternative events to hold over the next six months to help offset the lost revenue created by the cancellation of this event.”
