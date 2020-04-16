The Rock County Public Health Department has created a map of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Rock County by census tract. Census tracts are usually smaller than zip codes, so this map provides additional, more specific geographic information about COVID19 impact in our community. This map also includes a measure called the Social Vulnerability Index. The Social Vulnerability Index is used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify neighborhoods that may suffer more in the event of an emergency or pandemic, like COVID-19. These areas can be lower income, higher proportion of elderly or disabled individuals, or have other factors that make them more vulnerable. This map is interactive and people can explore the data. The Rock County Public Health Department will update this map on a weekly basis, along with the zip code map released early this week. All of the daily updates, press releases related to COVID-19, and visual data can be found here; www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information Page.
