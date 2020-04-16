Cases according to census tract

Orange bubbles reflect the number of cases in a census tract. They do not identify any specific address.

A number of factors, including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing may weaken a community’s ability to prevent human suffering and financial loss in a disaster. These factors are known as social vulnerability. The Social Vulnerability Index is an attempt to quantify these characteristics. This information is intended to identify neighborhoods that my suffer more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the CDC Vulnerability Index can be found here: https://svi.cdc.gov/factsheet.html

 Submitted

The Rock County Public Health Department has created a map of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Rock County by census tract. Census tracts are usually smaller than zip codes, so this map provides additional, more specific geographic information about COVID19 impact in our community. This map also includes a measure called the Social Vulnerability Index. The Social Vulnerability Index is used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify neighborhoods that may suffer more in the event of an emergency or pandemic, like COVID-19. These areas can be lower income, higher proportion of elderly or disabled individuals, or have other factors that make them more vulnerable. This map is interactive and people can explore the data. The Rock County Public Health Department will update this map on a weekly basis, along with the zip code map released early this week. All of the daily updates, press releases related to COVID-19, and visual data can be found here; www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information Page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.