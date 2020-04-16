Orange bubbles reflect the number of cases in a census tract. They do not identify any specific address.

A number of factors, including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing may weaken a community’s ability to prevent human suffering and financial loss in a disaster. These factors are known as social vulnerability. The Social Vulnerability Index is an attempt to quantify these characteristics. This information is intended to identify neighborhoods that my suffer more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the CDC Vulnerability Index can be found here: https://svi.cdc.gov/factsheet.html