A Rock County Safer at Home Order was issued on May 13 by Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.
The order incorporates the elements of Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm’s order and will be in place until May 26.
The Rock County website states:
"The COVID-19 situation in Rock County does not justify that we can safely re-open 100% at the current time. Working with local municipalities, business groups, health care providers, and community organizations, the RCPHD is developing plans for scaling back order restrictions as local data indicates. This approach will allow for our community to work together to stabilize the health and prosperity of Rock County in a safe and orderly fashion.
"The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has developed guidelines for ‘best practices’ that will serve as a framework for businesses as we bounce back in Rock County."
For more information see https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/
