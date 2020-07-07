The Rock County Health Department remains in Phase 2 its reopening plan.
Phase 2 of the three-phase plan recommends private gatherings be no more than 25 people and that public libraries, faith-based institutions and businesses keep gatherings to only 50% capacity. Phase 2 also recommends continued use of COVID-19 prevention measures including physical distancing, as well as protective measures such as wearing masks and washing hands.
A July 2 news release from the Rock County Health Department, states the reason for not moving to phase 3 of the reopening plan was because there has been an increasing number of young people who have been identified with COVID-19 in the county. The news release states of the 223 confirmed COVID-19 cases in June in Rock County, 60% were among people under the age of 40, and 25% of the cases were between the ages of 20 and 29.
“If you are a young adult, you may not become severely ill if infected, but you can pass it to others who may become very sick,” the news release stated.
To all ages, the news release says: “Every time you leave your home, you can make choices that help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Do this by wearing cloth face coverings, practicing good hygiene, distancing from others, and staying home when you are sick. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe.”
Rock County moved to Phase 2 on June 10.
For more information see www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
