As of 2 p.m., there have been 8,236 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Wisconsin. Statewide, 340 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
In Rock County, there have been a total of 289 confirmed positive cases, an increase of 27 from this time yesterday, and a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been a minimum of 2,446 negative tests results reported in our county, 133 of those being reported today.
For more information visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth for additional local COVID-19.
