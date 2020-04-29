State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski brought Governor Evers’ Retirement Security Task Force together today for a virtual meeting to discuss the impact COVID-19 will have on the ongoing retirement crisis in Wisconsin. In leading the taskforce, Godlewski and members discussed key considerations for tackling long-term financial security in a post-COVID-19 environment.
“These are unprecedented times, and many Wisconsinites are struggling to meet their immediate needs,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. “Prior to this pandemic, we heard from individuals and small businesses on the challenges to save for retirement. COVID-19 has revealed how financial security is too fragile for too many.”
Retirement policy experts, Karen Andres of the Aspen Institute and Angela Antonelli from the Georgetown Center on Retirement Initiatives, led the discussion on how COVID-19 has affected retirees, those saving for retirement, and those with no retirement savings. The conversation included information on policy models from other states and initial findings on the effects of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has impacted Wisconsinites’ ability to retire in a financially secure manner,” said Godlewski. “As a task force, it is essential we examine the impacts and use lessons learned to inform solutions to build a stronger financial future for Wisconsinites.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.