Wisconsin school buildings are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. School continues through virtual learning. Meal distribution and other essential services can take place on school grounds but social distancing is required.
Summer school (credit recovery and remediation), which starts in June, must also be virtual.
What will happen in July, August and even September, when school starts?
Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman told the school board on April 27 that multiple scenarios are being planned. All depend on the governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan announced on April 20.
Before summarizing the state’s phased plan for reopening, he said information is subject to change.
Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer at Home order on April 16. That’s the current phase.
Next would be Phase 1, which allows gatherings under 10 people.
Phase 2 allows gatherings under 50.
Phase 3 resumes all business operations and gatherings including schools with some protective measures in place for vulnerable populations.
“It really isn’t until we get to Phase 3 that we are back to what we would consider ‘normal’ in schools,” Dahman said.
And, he said, “We aren’t certain how quickly we will move through those phases as a state.”
Requirements outlined in the Badger Bounce Back plan determine when the state moves to the next phase of the plan. Requirements include testing, tracing and tracking for people that test positive for the COVID virus. Also personal protective equipment needs to be in place and available, he added.
Then, Dahman said there’s what’s known as gating criteria, which is a 14-day downward trend in influenza-like cases, COVID-19-like cases and positive tests, and hospitals must have the ability to test and treat all positive cases.
“Once those things are in place,” he said, “then we would move to Phase 1.”
Looking at July and August summer school, he said, “The word that we’re receiving is that it’s going to be most likely virtual or small groups,” he said.
Already some planning has begun for fall.
“We’re planning multiple scenarios with virtual learning or some combination,” Dahman said.
“There’s still plenty of uncertainty as we’re making our plans and we’re just going to have to remain flexible in our work.”
Funding
Multiple scenarios also are being looked at for funding the current and upcoming school year.
“We’ve heard at least anecdotally they’re anticipating a fairly significant budget shortfall at the state level because of the economic downturn,” he said.
The Milton School District was expecting an additional $300 per student. That’s one scenario. Other scenarios would include a smaller increase in future resources and no new future resources.
Dahman also talked about the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. Through CARES, states can distribute money to schools for COVID-19-related expenses. Examples include technology to enable virtual learning, personal protective equipment and student remediation services. Funding is available retroactively from March and through September 2022.
A clause of the act talks about keeping staff and vendors hired to the greatest extent practicable, he said.
“To be eligible for full funding of the CARES act we should keep our staff employed to the best of our ability,” he said. “We must have a reasonable explanation for any layoffs. The reason can’t be to save money this year to use for next year.”
On April 1, the school board passed a resolution to provide for the continued employment and payment of support staff through May 1.
An April 24 memo from Dahman and the administrative team to the school board said, “Since that time we have continued our ongoing research and evaluation of current and new laws as they relate to employment in this rapidly changing situation. The following summarizes the key points we have identified:
● We are estimating Federal Educational Stabilization Fund eligibility to be around $200,000 (75% of the district’s Title 1 allocation)
● Eligibility for the funds is tied to continued payment of employees
● Employees less likely to have their normal hourly work available include paraprofessionals (59 full-time and 39 part-time) and nutrition team members (10 full-time and 21 part-time).
● Employees have the option of signing the advance pay waiver (per April 1 plan).
“We’ve had some employees do that,” Dahman said.
Although students are not on-site, Dahman told the board: “We continue to operate as a district and are providing work opportunities when we can. Most of our support staff are filling their regular hours. But we do have times when we don’t have enough hours for all support staff.”
The memo states: “In the past several weeks, we have provided different work options to hourly staff, including: report to work for your regular duties, work remotely, take paid leave, or use the advance pay waiver to accumulate hours of work to be performed later. We have also developed an off-site professional development plan accessible to a majority of the staff that do not have a work assignment for their regular hours.”
Now that school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year, district administration and the school board needed to revisit the issue and determine a course of action.
The memo outlined three options:
● Lay off staff who do not have work available.
● Continue providing the advance pay waiver option for those that choose it.
● Place our staff in an “on-call” status, pay staff their regular pay, and continue to offer work opportunities.
Based on the information that has been shared, he said, “we believe the best option is to continue to pay staff, continue to offer work opportunities and have all staff on an ‘on-call’ status.”
Responding to a question by board member Mike Hoffman, Dahman said it’s possible that someone will work 4 hours and get paid 6 if they typically would have worked 6 hours but the work is not available now.
Board member Diamond Mckenna said, “Employees’ assignments might not reflect what their normal duties are.”
Instead of working in food service, they might help take down classrooms.
“It’s kind of that other duties as assigned,” she said.
Dahman said another example might include bagging materials for students to pick up and getting materials back from students, mainly seniors.
The school board, which now has six members with the April 27 resignation of Mike Pierce, approved paying staff in an on-call status for the remainder of the school year. The vote was 6-0.
Salary discussions for next year have been paused.
After meeting in closed session the board in open session approved:
• 2020-2021 teacher, supervisor and administrative contracts with wages at an amount no less than what they were paid in 2019-2020. (Vote: 6-0)
Given the financial uncertainty, a memo from Director of Human Resources Chris Tukiendorf, to the board stated “administration recommends that the board of education put a pause on decisions on wage increases until we know more information on 2020-2021 revenue.” The board of education has a statutory obligation to issue contracts to teachers on or before May 15.
• Payment of $5,684 for leadership and oversight of 2020 summer school (grades 7-12) and authorize Dahman to determine how to distribute that amount. (Vote: 6-0)
• To approve payment of $6,000 in merit pay to Building and Grounds Director Stephen Schantz and allow him to be paid at his daily rate for up to 10 unused vacation days at the end of this fiscal year. (Vote: 5-1 with Kvapil voting no.)
Joe Martin will continue serving as board president. Rick Mullen is vice president. Shelly Crull-Hanke is board clerk. McKenna is treasurer. Mike Hoffman is CESA 2 delegate.
