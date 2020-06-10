Rock County Reopening Plan and Data Dashboard benchmarks have been met indicating it is acceptable to cautiously move to Phase 2 of the Rock County Reopening Plan. The Rock County Public Health Department issued a news release June 10.
According to the news release: “the Rock County Public Health Department continues to be concerned about the health and safety of Rock County residents, but also recognizes the importance of the economic well-being of Rock County and the mental health of its citizens.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 has not changed and is still present in the community.
“As guidance becomes less restrictive, the Rock County Public Health Department encourages individuals to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others as much as possible.
“The most important factors to prevent the spread of the virus during Phase 2 are physical distancing and protective measures. The capacity guidance in Phase 2 is solely dependent on the ability to maintain physical distancing.”
The Rock County Public Health Department has made changes to its Phase 2 guidance.
According to the news release, changes were based on information about the virus; consideration for the most vulnerable groups within our community, capacity of our healthcare systems, and guidance from regional, state and national partners:
• Private Gatherings and Outdoor Playgrounds: Guidance changed to 25 people or fewer while still maintaining physical distancing
• Long-term Care Facilities and Senior Centers: Guidance from Phase 1 will continue into Phase 2
The news release ended with this statement: “The Rock County Public Health Department would like to sincerely thank local business owners, healthcare providers, and Rock County residents for continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of our community by following the guidance and best practices included in Phase 1. The success of minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our community is dependent on all of us. Please do your part. We are still all in this together!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.