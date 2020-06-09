The Wisconsin Department of Health Services begin accepting applications from specific types of health care service providers beginning June 5. The applications are for funding from $110 million allotted to the state under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds will be used to make payments to offset the losses and expenditures these providers have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
$100 million will be distributed among the following groups of eligible providers:
- Home and community-based service providers, including providers for 1-2 bed adult family homes, day services, home health, personal care, pre-vocational and supported employment, respite care, supportive home care, and daily living skills training for children
- Assisted living facilities, including community-based residential facilities, 3-4 bed adult family homes, and resident care apartment complexes
- Nursing homes, including skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities
- Emergency medical services providers
The remaining $10 million will be directed toward rural health clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Tribal Health Clinics, and free and low cost clinics.
