Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells closed Saturday after two park employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
According to the waterpark's Facebook page, the park was closed Sunday and Monday, and for its regularly scheduled Tuesday closure.
Palace Entertainment, which owns Noah's Ark, released a statement saying "the first and foremost priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members.
"Since opening this summer, Noah's Ark has implemented extensive safety protocols, including temperature checks for all guests and team members, " said Bill Lentz, Vice President of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment. "(We're) requiring face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance. We will work closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time. The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible. We apologize to our guests who intended to visit today, and thank them for their patience and understanding."
On July 23, Noah's Ark General Manager Mark Whitfield was fired after sending an email to Sauk County Board members ranting against wearing masks and protective face coverings. Whitfield said any mask-wearing mandate was "unconstitutional" and criticized Sauk County Health Director Tim Lawther, calling him a "certified liar."
