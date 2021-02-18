Due to severe weather conditions across the country, the William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital and Clinics is currently experiencing challenges with receiving vaccine deliveries. This includes Community Based Outpatient Clinic sites. This may impact vaccination appointments that are scheduled over the next few days.
According to a news release from the VA sent Thursday: "If you are experiencing a delay or schedule change for your vaccination appointment or any other procedure, please know that we will continue to work to reschedule appointments. Before leaving your home for your vaccination appointment, please contact us and we will advise if it is possible to confirm your appointment or a new appointment time. As call center wait times may be longer than normal, we appreciate your patience."
For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.
