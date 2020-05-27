Rock County now has 18 COVID-19 related deaths. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Rock County is 588, an increase of five from May 26.
A minimum of 7,611 negative tests results have been reported in the county, 36 of those were reported today.
As of this morning, Rock County hospitals (Mercyhealth, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Janesville, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, and Beloit Health System) are providing in-patient care for 26 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease of 1 from yesterday. Hospital census changes frequently.
Visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth for additional local COVID-19 information updated daily.
Reminder from the county health department: The Safer At Home Order was not ended because it’s now safe out in the community. The virus has not changed and it is still spreading in Rock County. All of us need to adjust to a “new normal”, and the Rock County Reopening Plan outlines what that might look like. Remember, we are all still safer at home.
Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting your test results, the Rock County Public Health Department is asking for your patience and understanding. You will be contacted as soon as your results are available, either by us, your medical provider, or the National Guard, if you were tested at a community testing event. While you are awaiting your results, please continue to follow quarantine guidelines, as it is possible you are infected with the virus and contagious to others.
