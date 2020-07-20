The annual chicken BBQ has been canceled for 2020.
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors made the decision during its meeting Monday.
The board had planned to offer a drive-thru version of the annual event in August in North Goodrich Park. That is no longer being considered.
A MACC news release emailed Monday evening said: “In making its decision, the MACC Board considered the safety of our volunteers, employees, and the citizens of Milton and the surrounding area. We strongly encourage those who have always attended this long-standing MACC event and those who would have attended this year, to patronize our local restaurants and food vendors. Rather than a group of volunteers, they are food service industry professionals and knowledgably comply with strict regulations to always ensure your safety. We will be back next year, stronger than ever. Thank you for supporting the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and all our Milton businesses. We are in this together. #WEAREMILTON”
Originally scheduled for the same date in August, the 46th annual Arts and Crafts on the Lawn on the Milton House grounds also has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.