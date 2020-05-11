While “turning the dial” toward reopening, businesses can draw on general guidelines and industry-specific guidelines to learn best practices and safety tips.
“What these guides really aim to do is provide actionable advice for businesses, especially small businesses, as they begin the road back to reopening,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes in a May 8 news release.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the guidelines developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in consultation with the departments of health services; agriculture, trade and consumer protection; and tourism, as well as industry experts and associations.
The publications include general guidelines for all businesses to follow as well as industry-specific guidelines for:
• Agriculture
• Construction
• Entertainment/amusement
• Gyms/fitness centers
• Hair and nail salons
• Hospitality/lodging
• Manufacturing
• Outdoor gatherings
• Outdoor recreation
• Professional services
• Public facilities
• Restaurants
• Retail
• Transportation
• Warehouse/Wholesale trade
Hughes said: “The guides answer basic questions, such as how to handle transactions at cash registers, what to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers, and how to set up an office using social distancing strategies.”
Some of the general advice for businesses includes:
• Making sure that employees who are sick don’t come to work.
• Curtailing business travel whenever possible.
• Promoting telecommuting or other work-from-home arrangements.
• Making sure employees have access to sanitizers and personal protective equipment when appropriate.
Evers in the news release said the reopening of state businesses will continue to be guided by the health care metrics contained in the Badger Bounce Back plan, which include tracking new cases of COVID-19, assessing available medical resources to cope with COVID cases, and ensuring adequate testing and mitigation resources.
This guidelines are available at wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.
