The University of Wisconsin Communication Task Force for COVID-19 created a free activity coloring book which includes learning, strategies for coping and complying with COVID-19 safety and prevention measures, social and emotional support, and enjoyment.

The coloring book provides 10 key messages written in a way children can understand. Washing hands, staying apart from friends and loved ones, staying at home, and doing fun things are organized in pictures and games throughout the book.

The final page is called the COVID Help Guide, which provides information about a wide range of social services in English and Spanish.

Access the entire coloring book at: Staying Connected While Staying Apart.

Load comments