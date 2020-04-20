Gov. Tony Evers Monday announced a plan aimed at reopening the state in phases.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the “Badger Bounce Back” plan is informed in part by President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again issued by the White House on April 16. Currently, Wisconsin does not meet the criteria the White House established to start reopening.
“The goal of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to decrease cases and deaths to a low level, and increase capacity in our healthcare system so the phased reopening of businesses is possible,” the release said. “As part of that plan the state will be working to increase access to more testing and expand lab capacity. Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, everyone who needs a test should get a test. The state is setting a goal of 85,000 tests per week, averaging about 12,000 tests per day.”
Next, the news release said the state will be expanding contact tracing and more aggressively tracking the spread with the goal of every Wisconsinite who tests positive being interviewed within 24 hours of receiving their test results and their contacts being interviewed within 48 hours of test results.
Additionally, the news release said the state will continue to pursue every avenue to grow Wisconsin’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and public safety entities to conduct COVID-19 testing, patient care, and public safety work. Finally, the plan works to bolster healthcare system capacity where patients can be treated without crisis care and there are more robust testing programs in place for at-risk healthcare workers.
According to the news release, the state will be looking for a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms reported within a 14-day period, and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.
A link to the plan can be found here.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home executive order is set to expire April 30. He has not said if he will extend the order and the restrictions on business, but he has said he is coordinating reopening efforts with neighboring states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Kentucky.
Adams Publishing Group's Austin Montgomery contributed to this report.
