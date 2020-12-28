JangoDX has contracted with the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services to provide FREE drive-through community COVID-19 testing. The testing location is in the back lot of Tru by Hilton hotel located at 2500 Jackson Street in Stoughton. This site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, there are sites in Madison, Verona and Fitchburg. JangoDx collects patient information, swabs in under five minutes and provides test results within 3-7 days for this FDA approved test.

“Stoughton Health is pleased to support free COVID-19 testing efforts being offered through JangoDX. This new site expands the availability of COVID-19 testing in Stoughton and allows Stoughton Health to shift our focus to vaccinating our staff and the community,” states Amy Hermes, Chief Nursing Officer/Vice-President of Patient Services at Stoughton Health. To learn more or register for this free test, go to https://jangodx.com/community-testing/.

For up to date information about COVID-19, visit Stoughton Health’s website at stoughtonhealth.com or go to CDC.gov.

