The Rock County Public Health Department has created a brochure called “Parent’s Guide to COVID-19 and Schools.”
When should I keep my child home from school?
Students should not go to school if they have any of the following symptoms: fever, new cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, body/muscle aches, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or congestion/running nose not due to allergies.
What should I do if my child is sick?
- Keep the child at home and away from others.
- Contact your health provider to see if testing is recommended.
- Clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces.
What should I do if my child is sick with COVID-19 symptoms but did not get tested?
- Isolate your child and monitor symptoms.
- Keep your child at home until he or she is fever free for 24 hours – without fever reducing medicine and symptoms have improved and it has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared or your child has been diagnosed with something other than COVID-19 and was released by a doctor to return to school.
- Monitor family members for symptoms.
What should I do if my child was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more)?
- Quarantine your child for 14 days from the last contact he or she had with a person who tested positive.
- If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider and follow guidance for children with symptoms.
- Participate in a public health interview.
What should I do if my child tests positive for COVID-19?
- Isolate your child and monitor symptoms.
- Keep the child home until he or she is 24 hours fever-free with no fever-reducing medicine, symptoms have improved, and it has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared or no symptoms have appeared and it has been 10 days since being tested.
- Quarantine family members and monitor symptoms until the child has been symptom-free for 14 days.
- Participate in a public health interview.
What do I to if my child tests negative for COVID-19?
Keep your child home until:
- 24 hours fever-free with no fever-reducing medicine and
- Symptoms have improved and
- Your child was released by a doctor to return to school.
If your child was in close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you must also quarantine your child for 14 days from the last contact with someone who tested positive.
Decisions regarding school operations will be made at the district level by school administration in close consultation with public health.
The Rock County Public Health Department developed a data dashboard to provide information about COVID-19 trends for school districts. The Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools can be found on the Rock County Public Health Department website at https://infogram.com/1pgpgp5dmkjqjri9zyz0jgz3dytwdwmlel1?live
To view school-related guidance and more resources for parents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), visit the following websites:
• CDC – www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools- childcare/index
• Department of Health Services – www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/schools
• Department of Public Instruction – ¬dpi.wi.gov/sspw/2019-novel-coronavirus
