The Rock County Public Health Department on April 21 provided clarification about its recreational travel advisory.
Addressing questions the department received regarding the status of campgrounds being able to open for business, the department said the Safer at Home orders 12 and 28 do not prohibit campgrounds from opening for people using a campground for essential and necessary reasons.
However, the department said "the Safer at Home Order does have travel restrictions, ordering people to stay at home or their place of residence except for essential and necessary reasons. Travel to campgrounds, or other recreational lodging, is not considered as necessary or essential and is therefore prohibited. Local law enforcement will be enforcing any violations of this order."
The Safer at Home Order and Recreational Travel Advisory provide more details. They can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/prepare.htm and www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
