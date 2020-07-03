Get ready for a socially distanced July 4 barbecue.
If people must travel beyond their backyard to celebrate the holiday, they can take some steps to cut down on risk, health officials say:
• “Being outdoors is probably better than being indoors,” said Jay Butler, CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, at a Thursday press conference. Experts believe the virus doesn’t spread between people as efficiently outdoors.
• Being around people who are wearing masks is better than people who aren’t — and so is being six feet away from people you don’t live with, Butler added.
• At backyard gatherings, set up blankets and tables six feet apart, so people are encouraged to socially distance.
• Keep a record of everyone who attends any gathering. It assists county health departments who have to get ahold of potential contacts, if someone later tests positive for COVID-19, Weideman said.
Even people who are young or who don’t have risky underlying medical conditions play a “critical role” in not spreading the virus to the elderly or immunocompromised, said Robert Redfield, CDC director, at the press conference.
Less travel, lower gas prices
This week’s high-temperature streak may continue through the weekend.
Weather forecasts for the July 4 holiday makes Saturday look hot and sunny, with temperatures predicted in the low 90s and a small chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
While gas prices look significantly lower than last year, tourist groups expect fewer travelers to hit the road.
The national gas price’s average as of Monday was $2.17 per gallon; that’s expected to increase ahead of the July 4 holiday this weekend, according to the American Automobile Association.
But the coronavirus is still dampening typical holiday travel: Gas prices will likely be about 50 cents cheaper than at this time last year, said Nick Jarmusz, AAA-The Auto Club Group’s director of public affairs, in a news release.
“Travel is by no means back yet, but we are encouraged to see people begin to travel as their communities reopen, and we all learn to navigate this new normal,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, in a news release.
Before leaving the garage, the AAA recommends people pack face coverings, cleaning supplies, a thermometer and travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.