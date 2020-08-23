State health officials reported 826 more COVID-19 cases Friday, at the end of a week that saw the fewest test results confirmed since May.
As testing has declined, so have new cases: The average single-day increase over the past seven days fell to 690, its lowest point since July 11.
But a higher portion of tests are coming back positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the 826 new cases made up 7.8% of 10,570 tests. The seven-day average for test positivity (7.4% as of Friday) has been higher throughout August than at any point since early May.
Officials reiterated in a briefing with reporters Friday that the reasons for the testing decline are unclear: It may be due to supply shortages, or it may be that fewer people are seeking testing.
The state surpassed 10,000 newly confirmed tests Friday for the first time in six days, at least. But over the past seven days ending Friday, the average number of tests confirmed per day (9,037) was lower than in any week since Friday, May 21 — when the state's testing capacity was still ramping up and Wisconsin had yet to see 10,000 tests in a single day.
Of 69,059 Wisconsin residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began:
• 60,055, or 87%, are listed by state health officials as "recovered," meaning there's proof their symptoms have resolved, or more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis.
• 7,918, or 11.5%, are listed as "active," meaning they're not yet recovered and haven't died.
• 5,505, or 8%, have ever been hospitalized. It's not known in about a third of cases whether somebody was ever hospitalized.
• 1,068, or 1.5%, have died. One more death was reported Friday.
As of Aug. 19 (afternoon), Wisconsin hospitals reported 367 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 120 of them in intensive care.
Another 172 patients were awaiting test results.
The state health department's ratings of county COVID-19 activity were as follows during their once-per-week update Aug. 19. Parentheses reflect a change in the activity level from the previous week's rating.
• High: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo (up), Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake (up), Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Juneau (up), Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin (up), Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood
• Medium: Forest, Lincoln, Marquette (down), Monroe (down), Polk (down), Richland (down) and Rusk (down)
Note that ratings are based on a combination of total new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks and the percent change in new cases between the past seven days and the seven days before that.
