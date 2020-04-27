Forward Janesville on Monday announced Better Together, a blueprint for creating a public-private, nonpartisan task force to safely re-start Wisconsin’s economy. The 500-member chamber of commerce and economic development organization represents businesses and not-for-profits from across south central Wisconsin.
“We are at a critical point in our state. We must protect the health and well-being of all citizens while avoiding an economic collapse. This is a difficult balance that will require everyone to be on the same page with common goals. The Better Together framework will allow us to achieve these goals and be as efficient as possible,” said Forward Janesville Vice President of Government Relations Dan Cunningham.
The Badger Task Force would be led by public, private and health sector chairs. The task force will align and coordinate available state resources and communicate progress to citizens each day underscoring the need for transparency and communication to build confidence and trust.
The Badger Task Force will have nine specific areas of focus:
• Testing: Helping the state reach the benchmark of 12,000 daily tests.
• Tracking: Using a command center approach to stop the spread of COVID-19.
• PPE: Leveraging industry to make sure that businesses and individuals have adequate supplies.
• Surge Capacity: Pooling available resources and deploying them where necessary.
• Social Connections: Ensuring that citizens and communities take a positive and responsible
approach to life and our “new normal.”
• Transportation & Childcare: Ensuring that these societal backbones are safe and available for
all.
• Food & Shelter: Making sure all that all citizens have the basic minimums.
• Financial Lifelines for Businesses and Citizens: Facilitating maximum utilization of available
government programs and assistance.
• Industry Sectors: Drilling down to individual industry sectors to provide recommendations on
how to safely “ramp up” their industry.
“This task force will create vibrancy by achieving concrete goals and objectives,” said Cunningham.
“Every win against the virus — even small wins — will create confidence and propel us forward.”
The goal of the Better Together framework is to give the state, counties, and municipalities a recovery blueprint that creates efficiency and inclusion. It focuses not on the “what” as identified in re-opening plans, including Governor Tony Evers’s Badger Bounce Back Plan and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s Back to Business Plan, but on the “how.”
“Wisconsin needs the systematic, inclusive, data-driven 'all in' approach we are advocating in order to safely re-open Wisconsin’s economy,” said Cunningham. “We are in this together, and together we will get to the other side of this crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.