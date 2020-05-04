The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) was appropriated supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amount of $200 million. Besides the CARES funding to respond to the COVID-19 impact on communities, EFSP was appropriated $120 million in annual appropriations by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Rock County has been awarded $162,465 in EFSP funds from the federal government.
Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for EFSP funds. EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to: food services, such as congregate meals or groceries; lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30- days assistance per individual or household; one month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure; utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service; and supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
Interested agencies must submit an application to the Local EFSP Board. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive EFSP funds must:
1) Be private, voluntary nonprofits with a voluntary board or units of government;
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds;
3) Have a DUNS Number and FEIN;
4) Maintain a checking account in the organization’s name for EFSP deposits;
5) Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided;
6) Practice non-discrimination; and
7) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The deadline for applications to be received is Monday, May 25, at 5 p.m. For applications, visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp.
The Local Board of the EFSP is facilitated by Mary Fanning-Penny, President & CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region and consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of S.W.A.N.I., Rock County government, and The Salvation Army Rock County. This Local Board is responsible for recommending how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies in the area.
