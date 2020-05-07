Rock County has the ninth-highest daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data collected by the New York Times.
The county — labeled as the Janesville-Beloit metro area on the data table — has a daily growth rate of 9% with a doubling rate of eight days.
Rock County’s neighbor to the south, Rockford, Illinois, ranks eighth on the Times’ list. Green Bay and Racine are listed as 11th and 12th respectively.
There have been 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, and 10 people have died.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 people were hospitalized, up two from Tuesday, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Of those who have had the disease in Rock County, 21% have been hospitalized, according to county data.
Explanation for the high growth rate in Rock County is two-fold, said Rick Wietersen, environmental health director for the health department, in an email to The Janesville Gazette.
Many recent positive cases came from residents of Rock County who work at the Birds Eye food processing plant in Walworth County, he said.
An outbreak of cases at Birds Eye caused the plant to shut down for weeks. It is estimated at least 100 out of 800 employees have had the disease.
But an increase in testing capacity is the main driver for the sharp uptick in cases, Wietersen said.
The number of tests given over the last two weeks nearly triples the number of tests given in the two weeks prior from 496 to 1,457, Wietersen said.
There have been 2,939 COVID-19 tests given in Rock County since testing began in mid-March.
Of all test results in Rock County, 27% came back in the first six days of May.
Local officials maintain that social distancing is working and has prevented Rock County from experiencing overflow at local hospitals.
Models created by the Rock County Public Health Department show without social distancing Rock County would have seen a peak of 8,800 cases this week with 1,043 people hospitalized.
At regular capacity, Rock County can accommodate 260 hospitalized people and 37 people in intensive care.
Rock County’s four hospitals can add hospital beds if a surge in cases were to occur, but the exact number has not been shared publicly.
The city of Janesville has purchased emergency medical shelters, which would add 50 beds in the city if needed.
Projections from the health department based on cases as of May 1 indicate Rock County will see its peak June 7 with 3,550 cases.
As of Wednesday, Rock County is behind the model’s pace. There are 311 confirmed cases compared to the projected 418 for May 6.
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag in a daily briefing Wednesday morning acknowledged cases in Rock County increased almost tenfold from April 6 to May 6.
“Folks, this is real, OK,” Freitag said. “... History shows societies adapt to changes. We will have to adapt, change the way we do business, from family on up.”
