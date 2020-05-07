Veterans with questions about Wisconsin’s veterans programs, benefits and services are encouraged to call the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Veterans Benefits Resource Center (VBRC). Staff are standing by to answer questions and help veterans navigate eligibility processes for veteran and survivor benefits, programs and services at 1-800-WIS-VETS (947-8387).
There are three ways to contact VBRC: by phone at 1-800-WIS-VETS, emailing WisVets@dva.wisconsin.gov or using the LiveChat on the lower right-hand corner of www.WisVets.com. All contact methods are monitored Monday-Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Central time.
“As all of us have made adjustments due the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no question that WDVA remains focused on serving our Wisconsin veterans community,” WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar said. “Our state’s veterans can rest assured that they are able to receive the benefits they have earned. The VBRC continues to be available to answer questions, and to process eligibility determinations and grant applications, and they are doing so without delay.”
Face-to-face and walk-in activities at VBRC remain suspended to maintain the health and safety of veterans, visitors and WDVA staff. The State of Wisconsin, including the WDVA, continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and other local, state, and federal partners. We encourage you to visit WDVA’s COVID-19 Updates webpage regularly for the most up-to-date information on our programs and services. Access to this page is available at www.WisVets.com.
