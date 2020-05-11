Based on "the strong recommendations" from the Rock County Health Department, City of Milton, and the Milton School District (owners of Schilberg Park), the Milton FFA Alumni announced it has made the difficult decision to cancel the 4th of July Celebration at Schilberg Park for 2020. This includes the carnival, athletic tournaments, food and beer stands, entertainment and the fireworks show.
The event will not be rescheduled this year.
Milton FFA Alumni 4th of July Chairman Brian Paul in a public announcement sent to Adams Publishing Group on May 10 said: “Alternative ideas, dates and options were discussed at great length, but due to the continued uncertainty of this pandemic, this was the right decision to make at this time. At the end of the day, the safety of our volunteers, their families, our community, and our neighbors outweighed all other options.
“We understand the disappointment some of you may have, we feel it too. Our volunteers know so many people look forward to the 4th of July Celebration at Schilberg Park. These short-term sacrifices are for the long-term safety of our community and we’ll come out of this better and stronger.”
