Following the issuance of the Rock County Safer at Home order by Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith issued the following statement:
“Rock County took this action in order to provide the residents of Rock County with the ability to more smoothly transition into the ‘new normal’ following the Supreme Court’s decision.
"Despite recent improvements in our local metrics, Rock County remains one of the top counties in Wisconsin for the number of cases per capita and was recently ranked in the top 10 of all counties nationally for likelihood to experience an explosion of cases. We need to closely monitor this data and openly communicate it with our residents so that we can all make informed decisions.
"In the next 10 days, we will engage community leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors to help develop a unified, county-specific plan to reopen that is based on our local metrics. We need your patience and understanding as we develop and implement this plan to open up in a way that will keep county residents safe and get them back to work as quickly and safely as possible.
"Once approved by this group of community leaders, our goal is that the guidance included in this plan will serve as the foundation that various business and community sectors can use to make decisions about the steps appropriate for them to safely reopen. Our goal is to have this guidance approved and in place to be able to remove the county Safer at Home order by May 26 if not sooner."
This county-specific plan will be developed through a new community task force that is also being created to serve as a focal point for Rock County’s reopening and recovery efforts. Several organizations, including the Greater Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way Blackhawk Region and City of Milton, already have issued letters in support of this task force. At its meeting tonight, the Rock County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution supporting the work of this new task force. Other organizations are expected to consider similar actions to support the goals of this group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.