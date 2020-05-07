The Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall on May 6 announced the publication of a new fact sheet focused on prioritizing children’s mental health in Wisconsin and how communities can do that.
Highlights include:
- Almost half of high school students in Wisconsin are feeling anxious
- A child typically experiences symptoms of emotional distress for 11 years before receiving treatment
- Minorities are more likely to delay or stop treatment as a result of geographic or insurance barriers
- Parents can watch for anxiety symptoms
- Policymakers can consider the significant impact that social determinants of health have on mental well-being
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.