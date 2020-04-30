The Rock County Public Health Department continues to work closely with local facilities and business to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Home Instead Senior
Care releases the following statement:
As a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, Home Instead Senior Care serving Janesville prioritizes the health and safety of our clients, CAREGivers and the communities we serve above all else. To date, we can confirm that we have had 3 employees test positive for COVID-19. Two of these individuals have recovered and one is experiencing mild symptoms. To protect the health of our clients and the community, we instructed our impacted employees to remain quarantined at home, with pay, until they have been officially cleared by public health officials to return to work.
As we learn more about this challenging disease, we continue to implement new safety measures and work closely with our local partners to share best practices.
Since early March, Home Instead Senior Care serving Janesville has:
• Provided CAREGivers with personal protective equipment – including gloves, face masks, face shields, booties and lab coats – and trained them on best practices for using this gear when working with clients.
• Instructed our nearly 50 CAREGivers to immediately report if they come into contact with an individual who is ill or has tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms consistent with this virus.
• Updated infectious disease training for all CAREGivers and instructed them to ensure they are symptom-free before each shift.
• Reduced interactions between employees both in the office and in the field.
• Increased sanitization and cleaning activities.
• Administrative staff conducted additional cross training on key support functions and started working remotely to ensure critical safety and support services remain in operation.
• Suspended non-essential activities.
Home Instead has served the Janesville region for more than 15 years. The work that we do – caring for some of the most vulnerable members of our community – is essential. In a time when medical systems are overwhelmed, home care plays an essential role in the health care system: keeping seniors safe and healthy at home – and out of the hospital. We are proud to continue safely serving our clients and their families during this difficult time. We appreciate our partnership with the Rock County Public Health Department and are grateful for their work in supporting our business and the community. We will continue to work closely with the local and state health officials, as well as follow CDC guidelines, to mitigate risk for our clients, caregivers and the community.
