The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD), seeing “concerning increases” in the number of new COVID-19 cases each day, strongly encourages people to wear face masks.
Rock County last week saw a 60% increase in new cases compared to the week prior.
To prevent the number of cases from spiking, as RCPHD has seen in neighboring counties, the public health department in a July 10 news release urged the public to protect themselves and others by wearing a face mask.
According to the news release, “very few exceptions” apply to the recommendation.
Businesses and employers are encouraged to require the use of face masks by their employees and customers.
School and universities are also strongly recommended to require staff and students to wear face masks when meeting in person.
The RCPHD news release stated: “Cloth face coverings (face masks) are not a replacement for physical distancing recommendations or other guidance. Each resident and visitor of Rock County has a responsibility to help keep the community safe, healthy, and open. Wear a cloth face covering, wash your hands, and watch your distance to others. Everyone needs to #MaskUpRock!”
Why face masks?
RCPHD said: “Wearing cloth face coverings is an effective way to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus can easily spread from person to person through speaking, coughing, sneezing – even in those that are exhibiting no symptoms. The primary transmission is through respiratory droplets, and transmission typically occurs in the first seven days after infection, even when people are asymptomatic. So that means that if you’re infectious, you probably won’t know it. Therefore, we should all assume that we are potentially infectious to people around us. Cloth face coverings create a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”
Outside Rock County
Dane County on Monday began requiring people ages 5 and older to wear a face covering that covers there nose and mouth when in an enclosed building where other people, except members of the persons’ own household, could be present.
Per the order, people must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, which includes in businesses, health care settings, waiting in line, and on public transportation. The order also requires individuals to wear face coverings when in someone else’s home.
Exceptions are made for certain activities such as eating at a restaurant, but during those activities, 6 feet distancing of individuals not from the same household or living unit is required at all times.
Some people are also exempted if they have a physical, mental, or developmental condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.
In Shorewood, the village board adopted an ordinance requiring masks to be worn inside areas open to the public. The requirement began July 10 and will end Jan. 20, 2021, unless extended. Exceptions include people under 4 years old.
Other governmental bodies at the start of the week were considering similar mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.