The Rock County Public Health Department advises people to stay at home and not to travel to Rock County for leisure or recreational purposes in effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Facilities such as hotels, B&Bs, vacation rentals and campgrounds are not required to close under the Safer at Home Order since they may serve as lodging for people conducting essential activities. However, the intent wasn’t to allow the use of these facilities for recreational activities. The governor’s order does specifically restrict nonessential travel. People with vacation homes or second homes in Rock County should stay at their permanent residence. These recreational travel restrictions are enforceable.
Latest News
- April 7 unofficial vote tallies reported Monday
- Town of Fulton board will meet on Tuesday
- Behind the scenes at – and not at – The Connecting Church
- ‘Physically separate. Together in Spirit.’
- Burn ban in affect
- Front-Line Workers Should Be A Priority
- An encouraged Milton resident
- Refinancing, issuance of $4 million in general obligation bonds approved
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit ends near Sun Prairie with 3 detained
- Timothy G. Vande Hei
- Shopko building, lot for sale
- What's for dinner? Here's a list of Milton area restaurants offering takeout
- Village board approves Main St. Waunakee lawsuit settlement
- Sun Prairie man arrested for Lodi home break-in
- Waunakee booster clubs rally to lift local businesses
- Ronald Mainguth
- Gov. Evers closes 40 State Parks and recreational areas starting Friday, April 10
- Sun Prairie West will be part of Big Eight Conference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.