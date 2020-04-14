The Rock County Public Health Department advises people to stay at home and not to travel to Rock County for leisure or recreational purposes in effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Facilities such as hotels, B&Bs, vacation rentals and campgrounds are not required to close under the Safer at Home Order since they may serve as lodging for people conducting essential activities. However, the intent wasn’t to allow the use of these facilities for recreational activities. The governor’s order does specifically restrict nonessential travel. People with vacation homes or second homes in Rock County should stay at their permanent residence. These recreational travel restrictions are enforceable.

